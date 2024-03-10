Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.