FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Position Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLNG. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 210.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLNG stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

See Also

