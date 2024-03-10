Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

