Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flux Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $69.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

