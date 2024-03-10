Fractyl Health, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 13th (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Fractyl Health’s (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 13th. Fractyl Health had issued 7,333,333 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $109,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GUTS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Fractyl Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GUTS stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Fractyl Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In other Fractyl Health news, Director Ajay Royan acquired 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,778,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

