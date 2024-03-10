Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$189.46.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$155.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.52.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

