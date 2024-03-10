Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.17 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.