FUNToken Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $79.22 million and $24.96 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

