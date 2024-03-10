Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) vs. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meritage Homes and Gafisa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 4 3 0 2.43 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritage Homes currently has a consensus target price of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Gafisa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 12.03% 17.03% 12.07% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Meritage Homes and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.5% of Meritage Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meritage Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Gafisa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Homes and Gafisa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $6.14 billion 0.94 $738.75 million $19.92 8.02 Gafisa $151.67 million 0.48 $16.71 million N/A N/A

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Risk & Volatility

Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Gafisa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

