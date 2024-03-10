Garde Capital Inc. Buys 774 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 52,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,800.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,447,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

