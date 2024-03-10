Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NEE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 12,735,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,258,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

