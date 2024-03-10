Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. 4,776,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,542. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

