Garde Capital Inc. Has $337,000 Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MYRG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.06. 95,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,422. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.