Garde Capital Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,262,966 shares. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

