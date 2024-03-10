Garde Capital Inc. Has $750,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 988,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

