Garde Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,119. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

