Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,360 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 84,256,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,249,040. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.