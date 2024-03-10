Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $273.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day moving average of $278.92. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

