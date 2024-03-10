Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.24. 387,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,467. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average of $227.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

