Garde Capital Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $305.28. 4,851,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average of $244.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total value of $731,289.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $321,749,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

