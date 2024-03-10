Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. 4,444,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,232,831 shares of company stock worth $689,582,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

