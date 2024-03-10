Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GENI. Macquarie started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

