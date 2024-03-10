GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in GitLab by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

