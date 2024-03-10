Glass House Brands (GLASF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

Glass House Brands Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS GLASF opened at C$6.48 on Friday. Glass House Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.05.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

