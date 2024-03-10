Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.63. 1,757,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

