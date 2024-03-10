Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

