Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $51.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $875.28. 114,226,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,825,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.