Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE STZ traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.69. 1,920,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,565. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.