Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,186. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $479.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

