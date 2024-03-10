Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.8% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.02. 72,095,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,960,624. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $448.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.40.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

