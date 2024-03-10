Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0777 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $428,869.70 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,809.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.51 or 0.00608214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00125835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00211208 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00058413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00156268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

