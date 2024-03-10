GTS Securities LLC Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

