GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,886,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,465,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 208.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $245.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

