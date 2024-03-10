GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,474,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NOBL stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
