Guggenheim Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $32.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 441,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after buying an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 276,019 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

