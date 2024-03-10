Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

