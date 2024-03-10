Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

