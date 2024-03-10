Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after buying an additional 3,410,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after buying an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.