Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 48,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 36,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.96 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.