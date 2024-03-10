Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,126. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.