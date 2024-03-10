HashiCorp’s (HCP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HCP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

HCP opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

