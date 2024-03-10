HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

