HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($16.24) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($11.00) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRAX. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 0.7 %

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $492.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

