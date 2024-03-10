Head-To-Head Analysis: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) vs. UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) and UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UOL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and UOL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development -96.94% -1,462.47% -14.89% UOL Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $39.36 million 0.00 -$16.92 million ($38.16) N/A UOL Group N/A N/A N/A $3.19 5.24

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and UOL Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UOL Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UOL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Custom Development and UOL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A UOL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

UOL Group beats Harbor Custom Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects. It also undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, townhomes, and multi-story apartment properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. On December 11, 2023, Harbor Custom Development, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments. It develops residential properties; leases commercial offices, retail malls, and serviced suites; owns and/or manages hotels and serviced suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America; and invests in quoted and unquoted financial assets. The company also distributes computers and related products; and provides system integration and networking infrastructure services, as well as hotel management, and project management and related services. In addition, it offers management and information technology related products and services; and property management, treasury, retail management consultancy, property management agency, trustee, and business development services. Further, the company retails computer hardware and software; manages and operates health and beauty retreats and facilities; operates restaurants; and manages and licenses trademarks. The company was formerly known as United Overseas Land Limited and changed its name to UOL Group Limited in 2006. UOL Group Limited was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Singapore.

