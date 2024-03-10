Head to Head Comparison: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $920,000.00 19.69 -$8.72 million ($0.86) -1.26 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 4.46 -$9.30 million ($9.63) -0.09

Analyst Recommendations

PetVivo has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PetVivo and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,016.64% -1,319.59% -299.92% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -123.99% -97.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats PetVivo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

