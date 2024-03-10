Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,622,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 40.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,311 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

HL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,654,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

