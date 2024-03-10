Hedera 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85.09 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and approximately $85.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00020365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.970375 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.13084645 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $71,102,886.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

