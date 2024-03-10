Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 411.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,092,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

