Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 894,022 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

