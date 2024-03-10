holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.23 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $241,828.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.38 or 0.05619526 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00020376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004008 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02328867 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $138,430.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

